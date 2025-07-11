Trump announces that agreement has been reached to send arms to Ukraine through NATO

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO to send arms to Ukraine. On Thursday night, the president said the military alliance would bear most of the cost.

"We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%," Trump said in a telephone interview with NBC's “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker.

The president explained that weapons are being taken to NATO, and then NATO will deliver them to Ukraine. He assured that the alliance will pay for the arsenal.

The agreement, he said, was reached in June at the NATO summit in The Hague.

Rubio and NATO countries

Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented hours earlier that the country is talking to several countries in Europe, including Spain and Germany, which have Patriot batteries, a key element in the defense system used to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles, about sending them to Kiev.

The news comes to light as Trump increased his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that no progress has been made in negotiating a possible ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. He likewise said he does not believe Putin wants to stop the war in Eastern Europe, which has been ongoing since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Trump administration restarted shipping some defense weapons to Ukraine on Monday, days after the Defense Department ordered a pause in the delivery of some missiles and air defense munitions, citing concerns that U.S. stockpiles were running low.