Leo XIV invites Putin and Zelensky to the Vatican to negotiate an end to the conflict

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de julio, 2025

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday invited the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin to the Vatican to put an end to the conflict.

"The Holy Father has reaffirmed the availability to welcome representatives of Russia and Ukraine to the Vatican for negotiations," the Holy See reported.

The offer of the supreme pontiff came after meeting with Zelensky in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, the summer residence of Leo XIV.

It is the second time they have met since Leo XIV succeeded Francis in May, becoming the first American pope in history.

Zelensky is in Italy to participate in the Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine, a meeting attended by a number of international leaders at which the president will seek investment for his country.

The list of attendees includes German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg will represent the United States at the meeting.

From the Trump administration, the Vatican is being targeted as the venue for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. In May, Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposed the Holy See as the place to host the dialogue, something that Russia has ruled out up to this point. Leo XIV reiterated that he will do "everything possible" to end the war.