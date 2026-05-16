Starbucks to lay off 300 corporate employees and close several regional offices

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de mayo, 2026

Starbucks announced a new round of corporate layoffs in the country that will affect 300 employees and result in the closure of several regional offices as part of a internal reorganization process led by CEO Brian Niccol. The company says it is seeking to streamline operations, reduce costs and accelerate its corporate transformation.

The cuts will not impact store workers or baristas. The move will focus on corporate support areas such as marketing, human resources and supply chain management. Starbucks also said that, for now, international employees are outside this round, although it acknowledged that it is reviewing its structure outside the United States, which could lead to further adjustments, according to the AP.

Offices in several cities to be closed

The Seattle-based company reported that it will close regional offices with low utilization in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago; other reports add Burbank, Calif., among the affected locations.

At the same time, Starbucks is pushing for expansion in other areas of the country. The company recently announced the opening of a new corporate center in Nashville, Tenn., where it plans to create up to 2,000 jobs over a five-year period.

A $400 million plan

Starbucks estimates that this reorganization will cut costs of close to $400 million. Of that total, about $120 million will be in layoffs, while the rest will be related to real estate assets and office adjustments.

The company frames the measures within its Back to Starbucks strategy, designed to recover growth and sustained profitability. According to the company, the initiative seeks to "reduce complexity" and build a more efficient structure.