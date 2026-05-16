Top Islamic State leader eliminated by US and Nigeria, says Trump

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump claimed early Friday that U.S. and Nigeria shot down a top leader of the Islamic State group in that African country plagued by jihadist violence.

"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Nigerian Armed Forces flawlessly carried out a meticulously planned and highly complex mission to remove the world's most active terrorist from the battlefield," the president wrote on his Truth Social network.

"Abu Bilal al Minuki, second in command of ISIS worldwide, thought he could hide in Africa, but he didn't know we had sources keeping us informed of what he was doing," Trump added in his message.

Attacks on villages and mass kidnappings

Born in 1982, this Islamic State leader was originally from Borno state in northeastern Nigeria, AFP reported.

"With his elimination, the operational capabilities of ISIS around the world are significantly diminished," Trump assured.

Northern Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, faces violence from jihadist groups and that of criminal gangs, locally called "bandits," who frequently carry out village attacks and mass kidnappings for extortion purposes.

The president explained that Christians in Nigeria are "persecuted" and victims of a"genocide" perpetrated by "terrorists", which Abuja and other leaders categorically deny.

The U.S. military, in coordination with Nigerian authorities, carried out bombings in Sokoto state at Christmas directed, according to Washington, against Islamic State jihadists.

The two countries have since strengthened their military cooperation, the news agency cited.