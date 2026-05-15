Trump from China: ‘Our country is respected’

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 14, 2026.Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 14 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump offered his first remarks after the initial meeting held with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. In an exclusive interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, the president assured that the treatment received in the Chinese capital reflects a fundamental change in the global perception of the United States.

Trump stressed that the hospitality received is a sign of his administration's international clout. "It's really respect for our country," the president said during the conversation.

He also highlighted the nation's current position on the global chessboard: "Our country is respected. Look, we are the most prominent country right now anywhere in the world."

Economic alliance and billion-dollar deals

A key point of the meeting between leaders was the participation of top U.S. business leaders, who accompanied the president in an unscheduled session with the Chinese delegation.

Trump revealed that the investment potential resulting from these talks is historic and will have a direct impact on the U.S. economy. "China is going to invest hundreds of billions of dollars with those people who were in that room today," he detailed.

On the motivation of the executives present, he was blunt: "That's the reason they came."

Referring to his Chinese counterpart, Trump maintained his approach of mutual respect based on national interests. The president described Xi Jinping as a leader focused exclusively on his own nation's goals."He is China first," he noted, adding that "he is a tremendous leader" who has led nearly 1.5 billion people for a long time.

Military superiority and domestic politics

The president used the interviewto highlight the effectiveness of recent military operations, mentioning the cases of Venezuela and Iran as examples of the armament and technological capabilities of the United States.

Trump contrasted the speed of these actions with conflicts of the past, pointing to the technical efficiency of the armed forces under his command. "We proved it with Venezuela," the president asserted.

Speaking about the public perception of that operation, especially among his detractors, he added: "The only thing they couldn't complain about was Venezuela because it was over in one day."

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, Trump maintained that Tehran's capabilities have been neutralized. "Iran is annihilated militarily, it's just a matter of time," he sentenced.

The president provided details on the state of Iranian forces: "They have no Navy. They have no Air Force. Everything is gone. It's just a matter of time."

He also issued a warning about any attempt to rebuild Iran's war infrastructure: "Everything they've done over the last four weeks will be gone in a day."

Domestically, the president linked international success to economic recovery and national security. "I inherited high prices. I am bringing them down," he assured when referring to inflation. Regarding border control, he reaffirmed the strength of his immigration policy: "We have the most secure southern border in the history of our country.

The president concluded the interview by emphasizing that his administration will continue to prioritize economic growth and the defense of national interests through a diplomacy of strength and concrete results.