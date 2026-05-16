Trump blasts Hochul for blaming him for Long Island Rail Road strike

Published by Nicholas Ballasy - Just The News 16 de mayo, 2026

President Trump slammed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for blaming his administration for the Long Island Rail Road strike.

Hochul released a formal statement criticizing Trump on Saturday.

"Failed New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, a Dumacrat, just blamed ME for her Long Island Railroad STRIKE, when she knows, full well, that I have NOTHING TO DO WITH IT - never even heard about it until this morning. She just blurted out, "It’s President Trump’s fault.' No, Kathy, it’s your fault, and now looking over the facts, you should not have allowed this to happen," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"If you can’t solve it, let me know, and I’ll show you how to properly get things done. This would be an easy one for BRUCE BLAKEMAN. He should be your next Governor and New York State would turn around fast, including far less Crime, and much lower taxes!!! Kathy, call me if you can’t do it, I will get it done - I know all the players, great people!!!" he added.

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