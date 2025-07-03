Russia builds ammunition plant for Kalashnikov rifles in Venezuela, just miles from US influence

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 2 de julio, 2025

Russia continues to increase its military presence in Latin America, specifically in Venezuela, where it completed construction of the first phase of an ammunition factory for Kalashnikov rifles that will produce more than 70 million 7.62 mm caliber cartridges in the South American country governed by the socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The company Roctec, a Russian state-owned technology company, made the completion of the work official and said that the factory would help the Maduro regime improve its defenses.

Likewise, the current construction of an AK-103 assault rifle factory was also announced.

"Rosoboronexport company, part of the State Corporation Rostec, completed the construction of the first phase of the plant for the production of 7.62 mm caliber cartridges for Kalashnikov rifles in Venezuela," reads a statement published in Russian. "The plant will produce up to 70 million cartridges a year, which will significantly increase the country's defense potential, providing Venezuela with domestically produced ammunition."

Oleg Evtushenko, CEO of Rostec, gave more details about the plant and highlighted the good relationship between Moscow and Caracas, which in recent months again hardened its criticism against Washington after the Trump Administration reimposed oil sanctions that the previous administration of Joe Biden had relaxed.

"The first phase of the Kalashnikov rifle cartridge production plant in Venezuela is equipped with four modern lines. Two are intended for the assembly of ammunition with steel-core bullets, and the other two - for tracer and blank cartridges," Evtushenko said. "Other production buildings will soon be put into operation, which will ensure the full cycle of manufacturing Kalashnikov cartridges and rifles in Venezuela for the national army, police and other security forces. This is an important step in the development of technological cooperation with our key partner in Latin America."

Security forces and ringleaders of the Maduro regime in Venezuela are accused of committing crimes against humanity, including severe crimes ranging from forced disappearances of political opponents to torture in clandestine detention centers. With the installation of a 7.62 mm caliber cartridge factory, Maduro's repressive forces would be adding more elements to their arsenal.

Alexander Mikheev, executive director of Rosoboronexport, suggested that Moscow had to defy sanctions imposed on Venezuela to build and install the factory. Rosoboronexport is the Russian state agency in charge of exports of that country's military-industrial complex.

"For Rosoboronexport, the construction of the cartridge plant in Venezuela involved significant challenges, including the impact of sanctions imposed on both countries. Despite objective constraints, together with Rostec we have carried out this complex infrastructure project and demonstrated to the whole world that we always fulfill our obligations to our partners," Mikheev said. "With the commissioning of the first phase of the plant, Venezuela's defense potential has increased significantly: up to 70 million cartridges per year can now be produced. Our nearest plans include the delivery of the second phase of the plant, which will complete the entire technological chain of production."

According to the Russian company's press release, present at the start-up of the four cartridge assembly lines was Alex Saab, a businessman recognized for being the Maduro's main front man who was returned to Venezuela in 2023 by the Biden Administration as part of an exchange of ten U.S. prisoners who were being held hostage in Caracas.