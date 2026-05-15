LIVE | Trump warns Iran to rush deal, regime open to involvement from China to resolve conflict

Published by Israel Duro 15 de mayo, 2026

After announcing that China and the U.S. share the same views toward resolving the Middle East conflict regarding opening the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons, Donald Trump again urged the Iranian regime to make a peace deal. Tehran said it was open to accepting mediation from Xi Jinping to settle the war.

Meanwhile, oil prices remain above $100 per barrel and are continuing to rise. A barrel of Brent was trading at $108, while West Texas Intermediate reached $103.7 during the European trading day.

In Lebanon, Israel announced the death of a soldier and new attacks against Hezbollah.

Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

07:06 am Revolutionary Guard Corps claims more ships now passing through Hormuz because "many countries have accepted [Iran's] new legal protocols" 13:56 15/05/2026 14:29 15/05/2026 Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps naval forces are allowing more ships to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state-sponsored media reported Friday, after Tehran blocked the sea lane following U.S. and Israeli attacks.



"More ships can now pass through the Strait of Hormuz with the coordination of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps," or IRGC, a state media reporter said from the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.



"This indicates that many countries have accepted the new legal protocols that Iran and the IRGC naval forces have established in this region and in the Strait of Hormuz."

07:01 am Iran open to involvement from China in Middle East conflict resolution 13:51 15/05/2026 14:29 15/05/2026 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he was receptive to greater involvement from China in resolving the conflict with the U.S. and Israel. "We appreciate any country that has the ability to help, particularly China," Araghchi said, after attending a meeting of the BRICS bloc of nations in New Delhi.



"We have very good relations with China, we are strategic partners with each other, and we know that the Chinese have good intentions, so anything they can do to help diplomacy would be welcomed by the Islamic republic," he added.

06:57 am Trump urges Iran to reach deal, says he is open to negotiate for enriched uranium 13:49 15/05/2026 14:29 15/05/2026 Donald Trump suggested that the hunt for Iran's enriched uranium is mainly due to political optics, after Israel demanded it as a target in the Middle East war. "I just ​feel better if I got it, actually. But it's, I think, it's more for public relations than it is for anything else," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity.



In the same interview, Trump told Hannity that he was running out of patience for reaching a truce with Iran as peace talks have stalled. "I'm not going to be much more patient. … They should make a deal. Any sane person would make a deal, but they might be crazy," Trump said.

06:46 Am UAE to "fast-track" new pipeline that will bypass Hormuz 13:59 15/05/2026 14:29 15/05/2026 The United Arab Emirates will speed up construction of a new oil pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, official media reported Friday, after war in the Middle East stalled exports through the vital sea lane.



Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Jaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordered state oil giant ADNOC to "fast-track the delivery of the project," whose completion is scheduled for 2027, the Abu Dhabi Media Bureau reported.



06:27 am Oil prices continue to rise 13:47 15/05/2026 14:29 15/05/2026 Oil prices rose again as another weekend approached with no prospect of a return to normalcy in the passage of crude through the Strait of Hormuz, with the price well above the symbolic barrier of $100 per barrel.



A barrel of Brent was trading at $108, while West Texas Intermediate hit $103.7 during the European trading day.

06:06 am Israel soldier killed 13:46 15/05/2026 14:29 15/05/2026 Israel's military said one of its soldiers had died in combat in southern Lebanon, bringing its losses to 20 personnel since the war with Hezbollah began in early March.

05:05 am Lebanon-Israel talks to continue ceasefire were "positive" and will continue for a second day 13:45 15/05/2026 14:29 15/05/2026 A U.S. official said talks in Washington between Israel and Lebanon on an expiring cease-fire were "positive" and would continue for a second day.



"We had a full day of productive and positive talks that lasted from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.," a senior State Department official said. "We look forward to continuing tomorrow [Friday] and hope to have more to share then."