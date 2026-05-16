Paxton announces settlement with Texas Children's Hospital will include first 'detransition clinic'

Published by Misty Severi 16 de mayo, 2026

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday a new settlement with Texas Children's Hospital, which will include the country's first ever “detransition clinic,” and $10 million in damages.

Paxton sued the hospital earlier this year after an investigation found the center had violated a 2023 state ban on health providers facilitating gender-affirming medical care for minors.

The settlement will now require the hospital to build the clinic and fire five physicians. The clinic will provide medical care to patients who had undergone gender-affirming care and work on reversing its effects. All services provided through the clinic during its first five years will be funded by the hospital and be free to patients.

“This historic settlement reflects an institutional and fundamental cultural shift away from radical ‘gender’ ideology,” Paxton said in a statement. “I applaud Texas Children’s Hospital for changing course and committing to being a part of the solution by agreeing to form a first-of-its kind Detransition Clinic that will help provide free care to those who have been victimized by twisted, morally bankrupt transgender ideology.”

The hospital has continued to deny wrongdoing but told The Hill that it is settling to “protect our resources from endless and costly litigation.”

“We stand proud knowing we will always put our purpose over politics and that we have and will continue to follow the law," it added.

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