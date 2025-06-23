US sends 'global warning' to its citizens over Middle East conflict

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 22 de junio, 2025

The Department of State issued a global security alert on Saturday, addressed to all its citizens, due to the escalation of warfare between Israel and Iran and the entry into the conflict by the United States. According to the official statement, the clashes have led to travel disruptions throughout the Middle East region and Americans are at risk of adverse demonstrations.

"The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad," the Department of State warned.

Worldwide Caution: The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S.… pic.twitter.com/PXJCvSHNxy — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) June 22, 2025

Subsequently, the federal government urged its citizens to exercise extreme caution when traveling and to inform themselves through travel advisories and security alerts available through official channels.

"The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution. Please read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information, and any recent security alerts when planning travel."

The Department of State provided a link for citizens to check alerts more easily.

The statement comes just a day after the U.S. attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, generating reactions around the world for and against the decision taken by the Trump administration.

"Now Iran, the world's largest financier of terrorism, must make peace," President Trump said after announcing the "successful" attack.

Today, a day after the launch of seven B-2 stealth bombers, Trump even hinted at the possibility of a regime change in Iran.

"It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!," he wrote on Truth Social.

The remarks came just hours after Vice President JD Vance claimed in an interview that the U.S. is not seeking regime change.

In an interview with NBC News, Vance said the White House's position "has been very clear that we don't want a regime change."

"We do not want to protract this or build this out any more than it's already been built out. We want to end their nuclear program, and then we want to talk to the Iranians about a long-term settlement here," the vice president added.