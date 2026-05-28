Italy: assets worth over $230 million seized from Matteo Messina Denaro, former Cosa Nostra leader
The properties were located in different countries: in addition to Italy, in Spain, Andorra, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Monaco and Switzerland.
Italian authorities seized assets valued at more than $230 million from Matteo Messina Denaro, former leader of the Cosa Nostra—Sicilian Mafia—.
Messina Denaro died on September 25, 2023, months after being arrested in a clinic located in the city of Palermo (Italy), where he was undergoing treatment for colon cancer.
He was a fugitive for more than three decades.
According to AFP, Italian police reported that the seized assets came from or took place in different countries: in addition to Italy, in Spain, Andorra, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Monaco and Switzerland.
Messina Denaro was one of the most ruthless bosses of Cosa Nostra. He was sentenced to several life sentences for his involvement in the murder of anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992 and in bombings in Rome, Florence and Milan in 1993.