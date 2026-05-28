Live | Iran strikes US base in Middle East in retaliation for latest attacks, leaves ceasefire on 'life support'

Published by Israel Duro 28 de mayo, 2026

The Middle East ceasefire is hanging in the balance, or, to paraphrase Donald Trump a few days ago, is "on life support" following U.S. attacks "in self-defense" on Iranian military targets and Tehran's retaliation against a U.S. base in the region.

On the other front of the war, Israel continues to intensify attacks in Lebanon to try to do as much damage as possible to Hezbollah and stop its continued truce violations with drone strikes. It also continues operations in Gaza to disrupt the Hamas leadership.

This has led oil to break the bearish streak and return to the upward path. After the exchange of attacks between Iran and the U.S., the increase in the price of the black gold practically ate up the previous day's reductions.

Timestamps are Eastern Time (EST).

06:17 Iran attacks American base in Middle East in retaliation for U.S. strikes 12:17 28/05/2026 13:19 28/05/2026 The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had attacked an American base in the region in retaliation for previous U.S. bombings against military targets on its territory:



"Following this morning's aggression by the invading U.S. military against a locality on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas airport using aerial shells, the U.S. airbase that served as the origin of the attack wasattacked at 4:50 a.m. local time," the IRGC said, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.



The Revolutionary Guard Corps did not provide details on the location of the base, although Kuwait's military said its air defenses were responding to an "enemy" attack on Thursday.

05:30 Oil rises again on fears that Middle East conflict could flare again 11:58 28/05/2026 13:19 28/05/2026 Oil broke the bearish path withstrong rises just after the latest attacks between the U.S. and Iran, which put peace talks and ceasefire at risk.



After the close of Asian stock markets, a barrel of North Sea Brent rose above $96 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate reached $90.32.

04:56 Iran relies on FIFA to get "multiple-entry" visas to U.S. so its players can play in World Cup 11:56 28/05/2026 13:19 28/05/2026 Iran is relying on FIFA to help in obtaining "multiple-entry" visas to the United States so that its national team players, who will have their base camp in Mexico, can play in the World Cup, Iranian Federation President Mehdi Taj announced Thursday.



"FIFA should guarantee the issuance of a multiple-entry visaso that the players can enter the United States and return to Mexico," Taj said in a video broadcast by local media.

04:22 Iran claims U.S. strikes as a violation of ceasefire 11:52 28/05/2026 13:19 28/05/2026 The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned what it described as a violation of the ceasefire by the United States, following the attack on the port city of Bandar Abbas.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Iran "will take all necessary measures to defend its national sovereignty," and condemned Washington's "threatening rhetoric" against the Islamic republic and Oman.

03:52 Israeli female soldier killed in drone strike on Lebanon border 11:32 28/05/2026 13:19 28/05/2026 Israel's military announced Thursday that one female soldier had been killed hit by an explosive drone launched by the Hezbollah group near the Lebanese border, bringing to 24 the number of deaths in its ranks since the beginning of March.



Sgt. Rotem Yanai, 20, "fell during a military operation in northern Israel," the military said in a brief statement.



So far, 24 Israelis have been killed, 23 soldiers and one civilian contractor, since the resumption of hostilities with the pro-Iranian Hezbollah group in early March.

03:30 Iran claims it fired on four ships attempting to cross Hormuz 11:20 28/05/2026 13:19 28/05/2026 Iranian forces shot at four ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, state broadcaster IRIB reported Thursday, the same day the United States carried out new strikes in the southern Islamic republic.



"Four vessels attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz and enter the Persian Gulf without coordinating with security forces," IRIB posted on the Telegram messaging platform, saying the incident took place at around 12:35 a.m. local time, but without giving details on the status of the vessels.

03:09 Treasury Department sanctions Iranian authorities monitoring Strait of Hormuz 11:09 28/05/2026 13:19 28/05/2026 The United States Treasury announced sanctions Wednesday against Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, Tehran's new agency that collects fees for traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.



"The Iranian military's latest attempt to extort global maritime trade is proof that Economic Fury has left the regime desperate for cash," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement.

02:46 U.S. launches strike on Iranian military targets after detecting drones "posing a danger" in Strait of Hormuz 11:08 28/05/2026 13:19 28/05/2026 World Washington strikes military targets in Iran as truce hangs in the Strait of Hormuz Andrés Ignacio Henríquez