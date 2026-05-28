Justice Department sues four states for denying confidential license plates to federal agents

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de mayo, 2026

The Department of Justice filed lawsuits Wednesday against the states of Maine, Washington, Oregon and Massachusetts for maintaining policies that the federal government says violate the Constitution by denying confidential license plates to federal agents.

The court actions come after the four states refused to repeal such policies despite receiving formal communications from the Justice Department explaining their alleged illegality.

According to the lawsuits, these restrictions are not only unconstitutional, but also jeopardize the safety and operational effectiveness of federal agents, who have faced an increase in episodes of targeted harassment. The Department contends that preventing the use of confidential license plates makes it easier for dangerous individuals to identify, track, and evade law enforcement.

“This Department of Justice will exercise any and all lawful authorities to support the brave men and women of law enforcement,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe and must be able to carry out their duties effectively. By denying undercover license plates to DHS components, including ICE, while issuing them to their own state agencies, these governors are pursuing discriminatory and obstructionist policies against federal law enforcement."

Blanche added that these measures "undermine federal immigration enforcement, allow dangerous criminals to escape justice, and terrorize American communities."

For his part, Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department's Civil Division said the agency will "strongly protect the operational effectiveness and safety of law enforcement in the face of these unconstitutional state policies."