Mexico investigates border governor for collaborating with US agencies against cartels
Governor Maru Campos appears before the FGR as Morena pushes charges for allegedly violating national sovereignty.
The confrontation between the Mexican federal government and the governor of Chihuahua, María Eugenia "Maru" Campos, escalated this week after the Attorney General's Office (FGR) subpoenaed her to appear in an investigation related to the participation of U.S. agents in an anti-drug operation in the Sierra Tarahumara.
The case has opened a new political clash between Morena and the National Action Party (PAN), amid growing tensions over bilateral cooperation between Mexico and Washington on security and drug trafficking.
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The operation that triggered the crisis
The controversy began after an operation carried out in April 2026 in Chihuahua, where state and federal authorities dismantled a huge clandestine laboratory attributed to the Sinaloa Cartel.
According to official reports and journalistic reports, American agents allegedly linked to the CIA participated in the operation. Subsequently, two of those agents were killed in a vehicle accident while returning from the mountainous area.
The presence of foreign agents in Mexican territory provoked a strong reaction from the federal government. President Claudia Sheinbaum argued that any security cooperation must be carried out under federal authorization and within the limits established by the Mexican Constitution and the National Security Law.
Morena party legislators even raised the possibility of promoting impeachment against Campos for alleged treason.
Appearance of Maru Campos before the FGR
On May 27, Maru Campos went to the FGR facilities in Mexico City to respond to the summons issued days before. She was formally summoned as a witness, although her legal team claimed that the Attorney General's Office is trying to build a criminal case against her.
The governor assured that she never authorized the participation of foreign agents and affirmed that the operation was designed and executed by security and law enforcement agencies with legal powers to do so.
Campos also accused the federal government of using the case for political purposes and claimed the campaign is persecution against her led by Morena.
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The political background: Morena, PAN and the Rocha Moya case
The FGR also summoned Rocha Moya to appear after the accusations from U.S. authorities.
Sectors of the PAN argue that there is a double standard: while Morena promotes actions against Campos for cooperation with American agencies, the ruling party defends politicians close to the party accused of alleged links with organized crime.
A second investigation against the governor
In the midst of the dispute, Campos received a second subpoena related to a complaint filed by former Governor Javier Corral, now with ties to Morena.
The investigation includes accusations for alleged illegal deprivation of freedom, abuse of authority and improper exercise of functions derived from an attempt to arrest Corral for alleged acts of corruption during his administration.
The state governor maintains that these accusations are part of a political offensive to wear down the opposition towards the 2027 electoral process.
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Sovereignty, cooperation and drug trafficking: The basic debate
Beyond the partisan confrontation, the case brings a historical debate back to the forefront in Mexico: how far cooperation of U.S. agencies within the national territory can go.
After the reforms approved in recent years, the operation of foreign agents became subject to stricter controls and federal supervision. Any participation outside of these mechanisms may lead to legal and political questions.
At the same time, the episode reflects growing pressure from the United States to expand bilateral cooperation against Mexican cartels and pursue not only criminal operators, but also officials allegedly linked to them.
For now, Maru Campos faces no formal charges, but the conflict has already become one of the main political and diplomatic clashes between Morena, the opposition and Washington so far in 2026.