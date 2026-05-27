The Revolutionary Guards of the Iranian regime say the chances of the war resuming are 'low,' but warned 'the armed forces are lying in wait with full magazines'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de mayo, 2026

Amid a fragile cease-fire between Iran and United States, an officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has stated that the likelihood of a resumption of full-scale hostilities is currently "low," although he warned that Tehran remains fully prepared for any eventuality.

"The possibility of war is low because of the enemy's weakness, the armed forces are lying in wait with full magazines," said Mohammad Akbarzadeh, deputy political chief of the IRGC Corps Navy, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

"Do not doubt that we will turn the area from Chabahar to Mahshahr into a graveyard for aggressors," he added, mentioning two points located at each end of Iran's extensive southern coastline.

U.S. conducts "self-defense strikes" near Bandar Abbas

This Monday, US forces conducted defensive strikes in southern Iran near Bandar Abbas against Iranian missile sites and vessels allegedly laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. Central Command (Centcom) justified the bombings as necessary to protect its troops during the current truce, while Iran reported explosions and casualties in the area.

"U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes today in southern Iran to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," Tim Hawkins, a Centcom spokesman, said in a statement in which he did not give details about the strikes.

Despite these military incidents, diplomatic talks continue in Doha, Qatar.