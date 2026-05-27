The Revolutionary Guards of the Iranian regime say the chances of the war resuming are 'low,' but warned 'the armed forces are lying in wait with full magazines'
An IRGC Navy commander assures that the chance of resuming war with the United States is low because of the "enemy's weakness," but issues a strong threat: they will turn the Iranian coast into a graveyard for any aggressor.
Amid a fragile cease-fire between Iran and United States, an officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has stated that the likelihood of a resumption of full-scale hostilities is currently "low," although he warned that Tehran remains fully prepared for any eventuality.
"The possibility of war is low because of the enemy's weakness, the armed forces are lying in wait with full magazines," said Mohammad Akbarzadeh, deputy political chief of the IRGC Corps Navy, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.
"Do not doubt that we will turn the area from Chabahar to Mahshahr into a graveyard for aggressors," he added, mentioning two points located at each end of Iran's extensive southern coastline.
U.S. conducts "self-defense strikes" near Bandar Abbas
This Monday, US forces conducted defensive strikes in southern Iran near Bandar Abbas against Iranian missile sites and vessels allegedly laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
The U.S. Central Command (Centcom) justified the bombings as necessary to protect its troops during the current truce, while Iran reported explosions and casualties in the area.
"U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes today in southern Iran to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," Tim Hawkins, a Centcom spokesman, said in a statement in which he did not give details about the strikes.
Despite these military incidents, diplomatic talks continue in Doha, Qatar.