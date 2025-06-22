World calls for 'return to negotiations' after US attack on Iranian regime's nuclear facilities

A banner with an image of U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by a message, is displayed in Tel Aviv on June 22 AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de junio, 2025

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the United States, in coordination with Israel, launched a massive airstrike against three key nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Former President Donald Trump called the offensive against the Ayatollahs' regime's nuclear program a “total success” following the operation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the U.S. strike as a “historic milestone” that he said “will change the course of history.”

"Your bold decision to attack Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous power of the United States will change history," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a message thanking Donald Trump.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abas Araqchi warned that U.S. strikes against Iran's nuclear sites "will have eternal consequences."

"There is no red line they have not crossed. And the last one, and the most dangerous one, happened last night. They crossed a very big red line by attacking nuclear facilities," Araqchi said in Istanbul.

On the other hand, the international community has expressed deep concern and urged all parties to “return to the negotiating table” to resolve the conflict.

The EU urges "all parties to take a step back"

The European Union on Sunday called for a de-escalation and a return to negotiations following the United States’ involvement alongside Israel in the conflict with Iran.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Iran “must never acquire the bomb.”

"The negotiating table is the only place to end this crisis," von der Leyen wrote on social media.

"Diplomacy remains the only way to bring peace and security to the Middle East region. Too many civilians will again fall victim to further escalation," Antonio Costa, president of the European Council said Sunday.

For her part, European Union diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas called on Sunday for de-escalation and a return to negotiations following the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"I urge all parties to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation," Kallas wrote on X, adding that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapons and that EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation on Monday.

Germany urges Iran to resume negotiations with U.S. "immediately"

Germany urged Iran to resume talks with the United States after the U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities, noting that the attacks had “significantly damaged” much of Iran’s nuclear program.

"Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated his call on Iran to immediately start negotiations with the United States and Israel in order to reach a diplomatic solution to the conflict," German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in a statement following a meeting on the issue.

United Kingdom calls on Iran to "return to the negotiating table"

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Iran to “return to the negotiating table,” emphasizing that “stability in the region is a priority.”

"Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the United States has taken steps to alleviate that threat," Starmer said on X.

"We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach adiplomatic solutionto end this crisis."

Spain calls for "de-escalation" and "return to the negotiating table"

The Government of Spain called this Sunday for "de-escalation" and a "return to the negotiating table."

"We call all parties to de-escalation. It is not the military solution that is going to bring peace and stability to Middle East, but it is diplomacy and, therefore, we expect everyone to return to the negotiating table," Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told public television TVE.

The UN: "dangerous escalation"

"It is a dangerous escalation in a region that is already on the brink of the abyss, and a direct threat to world peace and security," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced an "emergency meeting" for Monday at its headquarters in Vienna.

"Taking into account the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors for tomorrow," Rafael Grossi wrote Sunday on X.

China "strongly condemns" US attacks

The Foreign Ministry of China said Sunday that it "strongly condemns" U.S. bombings of Iran's nuclear facilities, and noted that these contribute to an "escalation of tensions in the Middle East".

"China calls on all parties to the conflict, especially Israel, to a ceasefire as soon as possible," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia condemns "irresponsible" US attacks in Iran

Russia on Sunday strongly condemned U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran as it called the bombings against its main Middle East ally "irresponsible".

"The irresponsible decision to carry out missile and bomb attacks on the territory of a sovereign state, whatever the argument put forward, flagrantly violates international law," the Russian diplomacy said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia: "great concern"

Saudi Arabia expressed its "great concern the developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States," the Saudi foreign ministry said.

Oman calls for "immediate de-escalation"

Oman, which mediates between the United States and Iran on Iran’s nuclear program, condemned “this illegal aggression” and called for “an immediate de-escalation,” an Omani foreign ministry spokesman said.

He added that "the action taken by the United States threatens to widen the scope of the war and constitutes a serious violation of international law."

Iraq: "military escalation"

The Iraqi government condemned the U.S. attacks, which it called a "military escalation" that "threatens security and peace in the Middle East" and "seriously endangers regional stability."

"Military solutions cannot replace dialogue and diplomacy," Iraqi government spokesman Basem Alawadi said, claiming that continuing the attacks "would lead to a dangerous escalation whose repercussions would go beyond the borders of any state."

Houthis: "declaration of war"

The Houthi militants in Yemen, allies of the Iranian regime, condemned the U.S. attacks as “a declaration of war” against the Iranian people and warned they are prepared “to target U.S. ships and vessels in the Red Sea.”

Hamas: "criminal aggression"

“We condemn this criminal aggression,” wrote Hamas, the Palestinian militant group allied with Iran and engaged in a 20-month conflict with Israel in the Gaza Strip, on Telegram.

"We consider it as a flagrant example of the policy of imposing hegemony by force, an aggression based on the law of the jungle and a violation of all international norms and conventions," added the statement reported by AFP.