LIVE | White House calls draft deal announced by Iranian state media 'total fabrication'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de mayo, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will be operational again "one way or the other," despite the current blockade. Rubio called the situation "illegal" and "unsustainable for the world" and noted that despite recent U.S. attacks against the Iranian regime, an agreement is still possible.

"here were some talks going on in Qatar ... about specific language in the initial document," he said, adding that "the president has expressed his desire to make it."

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said countries in the region will no longer serve as "shields" for U.S. military bases.

"The hands of time will not turn back and the nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for U.S. bases," Khamenei said in a statement.

In addition, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the restoration of internet access throughout the country, which had been suspended since the beginning of the conflict.

Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

11:28 White House says Iran report on draft deal is "a complete fabrication" 17:34 27/05/2026 18:22 27/05/2026 The White House on Wednesday sharply criticized a report by Iranian state-sponsored media channels about a framework agreement with United States to end the war in the Middle East, which it called "complete fabrication."



According to the Iranian report, the draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) included a U.S. commitment to lift the naval blockade imposed on Iran and withdraw its troops from the Gulf region.



"This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER," the White House stated on X, lambasting the U.S. media for spreading the Iranian claims.

09:50 Iranian state media claims U.S. pledges to end naval blockade 17:28 27/05/2026 18:22 27/05/2026 Iranian state media claimed Wednesday that a draft framework agreement with the United States provided for the lifting of the naval blockade on Iran, the reopening of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the Gulf.



"The United States has pledged to lift the naval blockade of Iran and to stop harassing ships entering or leaving the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iranian state media reported.



09:45 New York Stock Exchange opens higher on oil price drop 17:24 27/05/2026 18:22 27/05/2026 Stocks on Wall Street rallied at the open Wednesday, extending a solid period for stock markets after Iranian comments about war in the Middle East triggered a drop in oil prices.



Oil prices fell sharply after the Iranian regime's Revolutionary Guard Corps said a return to war with the U.S. is unlikely.



Five minutes into the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% to 50,631.08 points. The broad S&P 500 was up 0.1% to 7,525.17 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was also up 0.1% to 26,687.62 points.

08:42 Oil prices fall 5% on optimism between U.S. and Iran 17:22 27/05/2026 18:22 27/05/2026 Oil prices plunged this Wednesday on renewed hopes for progress in negotiations between the U.S.and the Iranian regime to end the war in the Middle East.



North Sea Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 5% to $94.61 per barrel, while the main U.S. contract, WTI, sank 5.9% to $88.31 per barrel.

07:14 Iran says U.S. and Israel's aim remains to overthrow Islamic Republic 17:19 27/05/2026 18:22 27/05/2026 The Iranian regime's Intelligence Ministry asserted on Wednesday that the aim of the United States and Israelis still to overthrow the Islamic Republic and fragment the country.



"The enemy is now pursuing by other means the goal of overthrowing and dividing the country, a goal it openly declared at the beginning of the recent war but failed to achieve through military strikes," the ministry said in a statement released by Iranian media.