Switzerland: Man shouts 'Allahu Akbar' and stabs at least three people at a station northeast of Zurich

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de mayo, 2026

A 31-year-old man wounded three people with a knife Thursday morning at the central train station in Winterthur, northeast of Zurich, while repeatedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is the greatest"), according to witnesses and videos reported in local media.

The attack occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time. Zurich cantonal police reported that the suspect, a 31-year-old Swiss citizen, was arrested at the scene without offering resistance. His motivation is under investigation.

The three victims, all Swiss men aged 28, 43 and 52, were taken to hospital. One of them has serious injuries, although none are life-threatening, authorities said.

Witnesses and videos of the incident

Several witnesses quoted by Swiss newspaper Blick claimed to have heard the assailant shouting "Allahu Akbar" between five and six times in an agitated manner. Videos recorded with cell phones show the man, with long dark hair and a beard, running in front of the station with his right arm raised while uttering the shouts.

In the images, the attacker is seen passing near a group of children who apparently were taking part in a school field trip, though he did not attack them.