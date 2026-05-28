The dawn will come: Cuba will be free, prosperous and pluralistic

Published by Diane Hernández 28 de mayo, 2026

Catholic priest, writer and one of the most reflective voices of contemporary Cuba, Father Alberto Reyes has earned the respect and attention of thousands of Cubans inside and outside the island for his critical view of the social, political and spiritual reality of the country. From his writings and homilies, he has addressed issues such as fear, loss of hope, mass emigration and the need to recover human dignity in the midst of the Cuban crisis.

In this exclusive interview for VOZ, Father Reyes speaks frankly about Cuba's present, the disenchantment of youth, the pain of exile and the role the church can play in times of uncertainty. He also reflects on freedom, civic responsibility and the importance of keeping hope alive even in the most difficult moments.

In a profoundly human way, the priest offers a serene but critical look at the country, in a conversation that invites both reflection and dialogue on the future of Cuba and of those who still dream of seeing it change.