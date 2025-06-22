Israel helped clear the way for US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities

Published by Agustina Blanco 22 de junio, 2025

At the request of President Donald Trump, the Israeli Air Force removed multiple Iranian air defense systems in southern Iran during the 48 hours before the U.S. strike on the Fordow nuclear facilities, according to a report by Axios, citing three U.S. and Israeli officials.

The move marked the climax of months of coordination between the U.S. and Israel over Iran's nuclear program, with Israel playing a key role in clearing the way for U.S. B-2 stealth bombers.

According to Axios, Trump directly asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week for Israel to neutralize Iranian air defense systems to facilitate the attack. Following Trump's decision to proceed with the military operation unless an unexpected diplomatic opportunity arose, Netanyahu asked, "How can we help?" according to Israeli officials quoted by the media outlet. The United States provided Israel with a specific list of Iranian air defense systems to be eliminated before the attack.

On Thursday, Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz held a call with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to coordinate final details. Along those lines, Axios notes, an Israeli official said it was clear from that call that the U.S. would go ahead with the operation.

In the 48 hours prior to the U.S. attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted several strikes to degrade Iranian defenses.

Trump notifies Netanyahu



After the attack, Trump called Netanyahu to inform him that B-2 bombers had destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities and were on their way back to the United States, according to U.S. and Israeli officials cited by Axios.

Trump's speech: A team effort



In an address to the nation on Saturday, Trump thanked Netanyahu, noting the unprecedented collaboration between the two countries, "We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel."

Trump also expressed to Netanyahu his intention to seek an agreement with Iran to secure peace.

Along those lines, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that the Republican president does not wish to continue attacks against Iran, although he warned that he would respond if Iran retaliated against American forces.

An Israeli official confirmed this message, but warned, "We still don't know how the Iranians are going to respond — and that could change everything." The same official added that the U.S. implied that it would not object to Israel continuing its own attacks, but that it considered the operation concluded, the media outlet reported.