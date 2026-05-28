Trump Accounts go nationwide: Meet the Trump-driven child investment program

Published by Diane Hernández 28 de mayo, 2026

The Treasury Department announced this Thursday the national launch of the Trump Accounts, a child investment program promoted by President Donald Trump and designed to encourage savings and long-term investing among minors.

The initiative, touted as one of the Trump administration's major economic bets for the second presidential term, will allow parents and guardians to open government-backed investment accounts for their children through a new digital app enabled nationwide.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the launch through a video posted on X, where he assured that the system is already available "for all Americans."

How the program will work

According to the Treasury Department, the Trump Accounts will allow families to register investment accounts for minors, make regular contributions and track the growth of the funds through a centralized platform.

The administration maintains that the goal of the program is to expand access to the financial system and promote investment culture from an early age.

"This innovative application will make it easier for millions of Americans to register, make contributions and track the growth in value of their investments," Bessent said.

The official added that the measure seeks to generate a "shared prosperity" between American families and the financial markets.

Millions of children already enrolled 6 million children have already been preliminarily enrolled in the program.



The next stage contemplates the gradual activation of the accounts before the official launch scheduled for July 4, 2026, coinciding with celebrations for the Fourth of July.



The Treasury explained that parents and guardians who previously completed the IRS Form 4547 will begin receiving emails with instructions to finalize the setup of the accounts.



"Activation emails for these families will be sent in phases between now and July 4, 2026," the agency said in an According to figures released by the U.S. Treasury, aboutin the program.The next stage contemplates the gradual activation of the accounts before the official launch scheduled for July 4, 2026, coinciding with celebrations forThe Treasury explained that parents and guardians who previously completed thewill begin receiving emails with instructions to finalize the setup of the accounts."Activation emails for these families will be sent in phases between now and July 4, 2026," the agency said in an official statement

The alliance with Wall Street

The platform was developed in collaboration with Bank of New York Mellon and investment firm Robinhood, two key players in the U.S. financial system.

The participation of private companies has generated both support and questions within the U.S. political and economic debate. Proponents of the program claim it will democratize access to investment and allow millions of families to start building wealth from childhood.

However, some critics have raised questions about the federal government's role in promoting financial products linked to the stock market and the use of the president's name in a public policy.

A project that Trump considers part of his legacy

Scott Bessent had already advanced in January, during a summit held at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., that the 'Trump Accounts' could become one of Donald Trump's most lasting economic legacies.

According to the Treasury secretary, the program would have a generational impact by encouraging savings and investment habits among millions of Americans from an early age.

The launch comes at a time when the Trump administration seeks to consolidate an economic agenda focused on financial markets, deregulation and incentives for private investment as drivers of economic growth.