Trump refiles $10 billion defamation lawsuit against WSJ over Jeffrey Epstein birthday letter

Published by Kevin Killough - Just The News 28 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump on Wednesday refiled his $10 billion lawsuit against the publisher of the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones & Company.

The lawsuit stems from an article about a birthday letter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which Trump denies writing.

A federal judge dismissed the case last month, concluding that Trump failed to allege "actual malice," a standard that public figures must demonstrate in defamation cases. Actual malice shows that the defendant knew the information was a lie when they published it.

The judge gave Trump until May 27 to file another complaint with new evidence supporting the standard, The Hill reported.

The letter was released by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee as part of a trove of documents related to the disgraced financier's estate.

“Of the two surviving individuals who could substantiate whether President Trump had submitted a birthday letter, one person, President Trump, vehemently denied the existence of the alleged letter, and the other person has testified to a federal official that she had no knowledge of it,” the complaint states.

The second person referenced in the statement is Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex offender and associate of Epstein.

The new complaint alleges that the defendants knew the facts and deliberately avoided investigating the information, instead proceeding to publish the article.

The lawsuit also claims that the Journal excluded Trump's denial of writing the letter, but the original article states that “Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the picture.”

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