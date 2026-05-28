Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de mayo, 2026

The teenager charged in the death of his half-sister, Anna Kepner, aboard a Carnival cruise ship will remain on supervised release while the federal court case against him moves forward.

Timothy Hudson, 16, faces federal charges of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse for Kepner's death, which occurred in November 2025 during a family trip on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship.

According to court documents cited by CNN, the 18-year-old was found dead under a bed in the stateroom she shared with Hudson and another teenager. The cause of death was determined to be mechanical asphyxiation.

During a hearing held in Miami, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alejandra López argued that the defendant represents "a danger to the community" and requested that he remain in custody while the case continues.

The defense, meanwhile, argued that Hudson has complied with all the conditions imposed since he was released under electronic monitoring.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres indicated that he will evaluate logistical aspects related to a possible preventive detention before making a final decision.

"IIf it were a 20-year-old under the exact circumstances I probably would have detained" the federal judge said in remarks picked up by NBC. "The presumption would be we were just not going to take that chance."

Hudson pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.