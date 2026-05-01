FIFA president confirms that Iran will play the World Cup in the US and Trump backs him: 'Well if Gianni said it I'm okay'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 30 de abril, 2026

FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed Thursday that Iran will participate in the 2026 World Cup and play its matches on U.S. soil, clearing all doubts and speculation raised in recent weeks about the Persian team's presence in the tournament.

"Let me start at the outset confirming, straightaway for those who maybe want to say something else or want to write something else, that of course Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026," Infantino announced during the 76th FIFA Congress, held in Vancouver, Canada. "And of course Iran will play in the United States of America."

The Italian appealed to a peace argument to justify the decision: "The reason for that is very simple, dear friends, is because we have to unite. We have to bring people together. It is my responsibility." Iran had qualified on sporting merit in the Asian confederation.

Doubts about Iranian participation were not exactly minor. The ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran set off alarm bells, and on Tuesday, the president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was turned away at the Toronto airport on his way to the FIFA Congress despite having, according to Iranian authorities, a valid visa. The Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, defended the measure by pointing out that the CGRI has "been listed as a terrorist organisation for several years" and that its members have been banned from entering the country.

Days earlier, a Trump administration official stated that he would propose to FIFA the disqualification of Iran from the World Cup to give Italy a place, a historic team with four World Cup titles, which was once again left out of the World Cup after losing the playoff to Bosnia.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Trump backed Infantino's decision in a relaxed tone. "Well if Gianni said it I'm okay," the president told reporters. "You know what? Let them play. Well, Gianni's fantastic, he's a friend of mine."

In December, Trump received the "FIFA Peace Award" from Infantino, who has a close relationship with the White House.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had anticipated last week that the Iranian team could play in the World Cup, but clarified that anyone with ties to the IRGC would be banned from entering the country.