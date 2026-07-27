Trump postpones major offensive against Iran: White House cites diplomacy, but reports point to interceptor shortage

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 26 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump has put the brakes, at least for the moment, on a major military escalation against Iran, in a decision that the White House attributes to an effort to revive diplomatic efforts to find a path to peace. In contrast, media reports have revealed alleged concerns among top U.S. military officials about the rapid depletion of Patriot missile interceptor reserves in the Middle East. This concern, according to officials cited by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, would explain why the U.S. offensive has not intensified after two weeks of consecutive attacks against the Iranian regime.

This Sunday, in an interview with Fox News, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, confirmed that the U.S. is "giving talks some space, he's giving it a little bit of room," on its second consecutive night without ordering new attacks against Iranian territory. When asked by NBC whether the president had ruled out an escalation, Waltz was cautious: "I wouldn't go that far at all. The president is keeping all options on the table."

The official line, however, contrasts sharply with reports from the NYT and the WSJ, which attribute the pause to military factors rather than solely to the White House's willingness to negotiate. According to the New York newspaper, which cited two sources familiar with a meeting Trump held on Friday with his Cabinet and top advisers, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, privately warned that resuming large-scale combat operations against Iran was feasible, but would pose a considerable risk to Central Command's already depleted inventory of Patriot interceptors.

In turn, the WSJ reported that the U.S. military had been ready since Friday to launch a campaign of strikes that could have lasted up to two weeks, but that the operation was postponed while officials assessed the impact such an offensive would have on the air defense inventory. According to updated figures cited by that newspaper and compiled by analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the United States has already used at least 1,500 Patriot interceptors since the start of the war, leaving fewer than 1,000 units available.

The White House denied the reports, with Waltz categorically rejecting that interpretation. "The US military... has everything that it needs to conduct this campaign as effectively as it needs to be," the ambassador to the UN said in line with previous statements by Trump to the WSJ, in which the president had insisted that Washington has "far more munitions than anyone in the world, and far more than we need."

From the Iranian side, an Army spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that Tehran had also suspended its retaliatory attacks in the region, a move that comes after nearly two weeks of daily U.S. bombings and exchanges of fire that had virtually nullified the ceasefire reached in June. That agreement, sealed through a memorandum of understanding between the two countries, sought to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and move toward a definitive end to the conflict within 60 days. But an Iranian attack on oil tankers in the strait on July 13 led the United States to resume the bombings and reimpose a naval blockade on Iran's ports. Iran's response included attacks on U.S. bases in the region that left four soldiers dead, while U.S. airstrikes have reportedly killed dozens of people since then, according to the Iranian Ministry of Health.

Despite the pause, Trump did not comment publicly on the situation over the weekend. Hours earlier, however, he had posted computer-generated images on his Truth Social account showing U.S. military aircraft bombing Iranian ships and Kharg Island, a move that several analysts interpreted as a form of symbolic pressure running parallel to the operational pause.

Amid this scenario, Iran and Oman held several rounds of technical talks in Tehran on Friday and Saturday focused on the management of the Strait of Hormuz, as confirmed by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei. Qatar is also reportedly participating in the diplomatic efforts, according to Trump administration officials cited by the WSJ. The future of the strait, one of the world's main routes for the transport of oil and gas, remains not only uncertain but also the main obstacle to a definitive resolution of the conflict.

The price of oil, which earlier this week had surpassed $100 per barrel for the first time since May, reflects the magnitude of global concern over the continuation of hostilities.