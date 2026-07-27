Heat triggers alerts: Millions face extreme temperatures of up to 120°F

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de julio, 2026

A new extreme heat wave continues to spread across much of the country, where millions of people are facing one of the hottest weeks of the summer on Monday due to a persistent "heat dome" that is trapping warm air over much of the nation.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Weather Prediction Center (WPC), hazardous conditions will persist for several days across large areas of the central and southern parts of the country, with high temperatures ranging from 95–105°F (35-41°C), while in the southwestern desert they could reach 115–120°F (46-49°C). The combination of heat and humidity will raise the heat index to 105–115°F (40-46 °C) in numerous cities.

A phenomenon affecting tens of millions

The scale of the event has forced authorities to issue extreme heat warnings across much of the country. Over the weekend, at least 40 million people remained under official warnings, although forecasts indicated that the affected area could expand to include some 80 million people as the week progresses.

The intense heat extends from Minnesota and the Dakotas southward, crossing Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, all the way to the Gulf Coast. It is also affecting regions of the southwestern desert, including Nevada, Arizona, and Southern California.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Oravec explained that the core of the heat dome will gradually shift southward over the next few days, concentrating the most severe conditions over Texas and several Gulf Coast states by midweek.

What is a heat dome? Experts attribute this episode to a powerful heat dome, a high-pressure system that remains virtually stationary and acts like a lid over the atmosphere.

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​This phenomenon prevents hot air from rising and dispersing, leading to a gradual buildup of heat day after day. It also limits cloud formation and reduces the chances of rain, further intensifying temperatures.

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​One of the factors that most concerns meteorologists is that nighttime temperatures barely drop, preventing the body from recovering from the heat stress accumulated during the day.

Records, cancellations, and health risks

The weekend has already set historic records in several states. Rapid City, in South Dakota, reached 112°F (44 °C), setting a new record for the city.

In Minnesota, a horse race at Canterbury Park was suspended due to the extreme conditions, while several cities opened cooling centers to protect the most vulnerable residents.

Health authorities reiterate that the main at-risk groups are:

Older adults.

Young children.

People with cardiovascular or respiratory diseases.

Outdoor workers.

People without access to air conditioning.

The NWS recommends staying hydrated, avoiding physical activity during the hottest hours of the day, staying in air-conditioned places, and never leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles.

The heat also contributes to severe storms

Although a high-pressure system dominates much of the country, the moisture accumulated at its edges also promotes the development of severe thunderstorms, especially in the Great Lakes region and later moving toward the Northeast.

Official forecasts warn of the risk of hail, strong winds, and flash flooding as a cold front moves in early this week.

When will relief come? temporary drop in temperatures by mid-to late week.

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​However, Weather models suggest that some areas in the central part of the country could experience a​However, experts warn that this relief could be short-lived , as atmospheric conditions are favoring the persistence of high pressure over the southern United States, and there is a possibility of another heat surge this coming weekend.

A summer marked by extremes

This is now the third major heat wave to affect the United States during the summer of 2026. The country experienced an exceptionally hot start to July, and according to the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), the first half of 2026 was the second-hottest on record for the continental United States.