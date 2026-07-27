Shooting at a Seattle Food Festival Leaves Two Dead and Several Injured

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 26 de julio, 2026

Two people were killed and at least four were injured Sunday night in a shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival, at the Seattle Center, a few blocks from the iconic Space Needle, according to the city's Fire Department.

The department reported that it responded to the call shortly after 6 p.m. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while four others—including a 2-year-old child—were transported to Harborview Medical Center. One injured woman refused to be transported, according to firefighters.

The hospital confirmed that the four patients admitted had gunshot wounds, with injuries to the arm, leg, abdomen, and lower leg. One of the women was in critical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the medical center.

The Seattle Police Department had not, as of this writing, released any information about a suspect or any arrests. The motives for the attack are also unknown.

Witnesses interviewed by KOMO, a CNN affiliate, said they heard between "seven to eight shots" and described the crowd running "everywhere." A man who was near one of the stages where a band was performing said he heard "at least two dozen shots."

Another attendee, Estan Wakonabo, told the AP that he was standing in line with his girlfriend for a photo booth when he was pushed from behind and saw people fleeing in a stampede. "People were hiding, were pushing, people were falling on the ground, baby strollers were falling," he said. "Once I heard a 'pop, pop, pop,' that's when I knew it was a shooter." After getting his girlfriend to safety, Wakonabo said he returned to the scene and saw several victims lying on the ground.

The Bite of Seattle, which has been held since 1982, brings together some 350,000 people each year for three days of food, music, and community activities. Following the shooting, the company that operates the Seattle Center Monorail announced the suspension of service for the remainder of the day, with service expected to resume Monday morning.

Officers from several agencies, including the FBI, arrived at the scene. This is a developing story.