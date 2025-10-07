ICE arrests drug dealers, child molesters and other ’violent thugs’ in Chicago

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de octubre, 2025

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released updated information on arrests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) of "the worst of the worst" immigrant offenders in Chicago.

The operations were conducted over the weekend despite violent attacks by domestic terrorists against law enforcement and officers not being paid due to the government shutdown.

"Our brave men and women in law enforcement are under attack by violent anarchists who seek to destroy America," said Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem.

DHS did not specify in its statement how many illegal immigrants with criminal records had been arrested over the weekend in Chicago. The department shared profiles of several members of the Tren de Aragua gang along with drug dealers, child molesters and other "violent thugs."

Amid the unrest and increasing violence against ICE officers and other immigration agencies, Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated that "agents continue to risk their lives and work without pay because of the Democrats' government shutdown. We will not let political games or violence against law enforcement stop us from making America safe again."

Arrested in Chicago, despite sanctuary policies ICE and CBP arrested in Chicago over the weekend while protecting American communities from the crime-permitting



Wilmer Alexander Gonzalez Garaban, a criminal illegal immigrant and confirmed member of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang with a criminal record of robbery and resisting an officer.

with a criminal record of robbery and resisting an officer. Ricardo Gervasio-Gervasio, an undocumented felon from Mexico, who has convictions for cocaine possession , driving under the influence of liquor and dangerous drugs.

, driving under the influence of liquor and dangerous drugs. Pedro Navajas-Contreras, an undocumented felon from Mexico, who has three prior convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol .

. Uriel Alvarez-Meneses, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, who has eight prior convictions , including multiple DUI and traffic offenses, and one prior hit-and-run charge .

, including multiple DUI and traffic offenses, and . Luis Arroyo-Telles, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico, who has convictions for fraud, license violations and child cruelty .

. Jorge Mario Ramirez-Lopez, an illegal immigrant felon from Guatemala who has a conviction for larceny .

. Arturo Guzman, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico, who has convictions for drug trafficking and selling amphetamines and has a felony for illegally re-entering the U.S. on two separate occasions.

and has a felony for illegally re-entering the U.S. on two separate occasions. Abrahan Alfonzo Jimenez Rodriguez, a criminal illegal immigrant from Venezuela, on charges of resisting an officer, theft of vehicle, aggravated assault with a weapon, obstruction of justice and aggravated assault with a weapon. These are some of the dangerous criminalsover the weekend while protecting American communities from the crime-permitting sanctuary policies

Operation Midway Blitz arrests the worst pedophiles, gang members and kidnappers

Secretary Noem launched Operation Midway Blitz on September 8.

On October 3, DHS announced that ICE and CBP agents had already made more than 1,000 arrests since the start of the operation. Operation Midway Blitz was launched in honor of Katie Abraham, who was killed in a car accident caused by an illegal immigrant drunk driving hit-and-run in Illinois.

Those arrested include the worst pedophiles, child molesters, kidnappers, gang members and armed robbers, the agency confirmed.

"DHS will not allow the violence of domestic terrorists and lawless rioters in Chicago to prevent us from fulfilling the president's mandate to arrest the worst of the worst." Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

The operation targets undocumented criminals who came to Chicago and Illinois seeking protection under Gov. JB Pritzker's sanctuary policies.