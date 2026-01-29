Which celebrities left the United States after Donald Trump's re-election?

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de enero, 2026

Following Donald Trump's second election victory and the start of his new term, some celebrities from Hollywood began to fulfill a promise that for years was recurrent in public discourse: leaving the United States in rejection of his political leadership. Although many figures had assured that they would leave the country if Trump returned to the White House, only a small number materialized that decision.

According to a Fox News report published this week, several film and television personalities have directly or indirectly cited Trump's re-election and the U.S. political climate as determining factors in moving abroad.

One of the most recent voices is that of Kristen Stewart, actress of the "Twilight" saga, who told the The Times that she plans to leave the United States because of what she considers a restrictive environment in which to work freely, exacerbated by the president's threats to impose tariffs on productions filmed outside the country. Although he has not yet moved, Stewart said he "probably" will not remain on U.S. soil.

Director James Cameron, responsible for such hits as "Titanic"and "Avatar," confirmed his decision to settle permanently in New Zealand, the country of which he obtained citizenship in 2025. Cameron assured that his choice responds to political reasons and "sanity," and contrasted the handling of the pandemic in New Zealand with that of the United States during Trump's first term.

Another confirmed departure is that of comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who moved to Ireland and applied for citizenship after the presidential reelection. In public statements, she explained that the decision responded to personal concerns and the well-being of her son.

Likewise, presenter Ellen DeGeneres indicated that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, decided to stay in the United Kingdom after the 2024 election, having woken up to messages from friends expressing distress over the election result.

Other figures, such as Robin Wright, described his departure from the U.S. as "liberating," though without attributing it exclusively to Trump, while actors such as Richard Gere and Eva Longoria have also moved abroad for various reasons.

Those who stayed

In contrast, celebrities such as Barbra Streisand, Cher and Sharon Stone had publicly vowed to leave the country if Trump was re-elected, but continue to reside in the United States.

Others who threatened to pack their bags Among those who evaluated leaving the country were also America Ferrera, star of the U.S. version of "I'm Ugly Betty," titled "Ugly Betty." Sophie Turner, an actress in "Game of Thrones," pledged to return to the United Kingdom, her native country, if Trump won.



In the 2016 election, personalities such as Whoopi Goldberg and Miley Cyrus also claimed they were going to leave, although they ultimately never did.

Analysts quoted by Fox News point out that Trump's return has generated an effect of tension and paralysis in sectors of the film industry, although the real impact remains limited in the face of the volume of statements that did not translate into concrete actions.