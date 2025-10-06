Chicago: At least 25 shot and five killed over the weekend

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de octubre, 2025

At least five people were killed and 25 others were wounded in separate shootings over the weekend in Chicago. The ages of the victims ranged between 16 and 62, authorities said.

Breitbart reported that at least 13 people were shot between Friday night and Saturday night, and four of them succumbed to their wounds.

According to CBS News Chicago, in the first shooting of the weekend, police responded to a person shot around 7:45 p.m. in the 900 block of West 85th Street and found a man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon searching the area, officers found another man of unknown age in an alley who had been shot in the torso. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary police investigation indicates that both men were shot inside the same apartment.

A third person died in front of the 100 block of South Pulaski Road shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. Two men, ages 21 and 29, were standing on the sidewalk when someone approached and opened fire. The 21-year-old died at the scene.

The fourth fatal shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. the same day. CBS noted that officers were called to the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road for a gunshot wounded person and upon arrival found a 22-year-old woman unconscious on the ground. The woman had been shot in the chest and died at Stroger Hospital in Cook County.

The fifth shooting death occurred Monday morning around 3 a.m. on the 3900 block of South Archer Avenue. A 33-year-old man got into an argument with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot him twice. The 33-year-old man was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that 320 people have been killed year-to-date in Chicago.