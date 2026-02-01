Chicago's Democratic mayor signs executive order to prosecute federal immigration agents who violate the law in the city

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de enero, 2026

The Democratic mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, signed an executive order Saturday that lays the groundwork for local authorities to investigate and seek prosecution of any and all federal immigration agents who violate the law in the city. The order, titled "ICE On Notice," instructs members of the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to document alleged illegal activities committed by such agents and to refer evidence of possible felonies to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for possible criminal prosecution.

"Nobody is above the law. There is no such thing as ‘absolute immunity’ in America. The lawlessness of Trump’s militarized immigration agents puts the lives and well-being of every Chicagoan in immediate danger. With today’s order, we are putting ICE on notice in our city. Chicago will not sit idly by while Trump floods federal agents into our communities and terrorizes our residents," Johnson said in a statement.

According to Johnson, the order establishes clear procedures for CPD officers to follow if they witness or receive reports of federal agents engaging in illegal activity. In addition, the Democratic mayor noted that the order makes Chicago the first city in the country to seek legal accountability for alleged misconduct by federal immigration agents. Johnson also accused such agents of violating constitutionally protected rights, destabilizing communities and provoking potentially deadly confrontations while "remaining insulated" from local or civilian oversight. The order also instructs CPD to complete an incident report in accordance with department policy, as well as to request emergency medical services and provide assistance to anyone injured.