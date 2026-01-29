Bruce Springsteen releases song protesting ICE in wake of Minneapolis raids

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de enero, 2026

The American musician Bruce Springsteen released a new protest song this week titled "Streets of Minneapolis," in which he harshly criticizes the operations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the immigration policies of the administration of President Donald Trump, following the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good during federal raids in the city of Minneapolis.

Springsteen explained on social media that he composed the track on Saturday, recorded it on Tuesday and released it on Wednesday as a direct response to what he described as "state terror" linked to the actions of federal agents in Minnesota. The song is dedicated to the city's immigrants and to the memory of Pretti and Good, he said.

From "domestic terrorism" to "private army": the lyrics of the song

In the lyrics, the artist questions the official version of events and takes aim at Trump and federal forces, which he describes as a "private army." The song explicitly mentions the victims and portrays a climate of tension and violence in the city, which continues to be the scene of protests.

The deaths occurred in January during operations by federal immigration agencies. Following Pretti's death, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that it was a case of "domestic terrorism" and maintained that the victim had attacked the agents. However, a preliminary government report indicated that Pretti resisted arrest before being shot by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) troopers.

Springsteen's public statements support of the protests in Minneapolis. Days earlier, during the Light of Day festival in New Jersey, the musician dedicated his rendition of "The Promised Land" to Renee Good and endorsed the stance of the city's mayor, Jacob Frey, who called for the exit of ICE from Minneapolis.



The White House rejected the artist's criticism. In a statement quoted by The Washington Post, spokeswoman Abigail Jackson noted that the administration is "focused on removing dangerous and criminal illegal immigrants" and called the song an expression of "irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information."

Trump and the artist

Springsteen, 76, has been a consistent critic of Donald Trump since before his first term and has incorporated political commentary into his work and live performances over the past decade. "Streets of Minneapolis" is in that tradition and joins a broader wave of protest songs that have emerged in response to current immigration policies in the United States.