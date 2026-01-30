Actress Catherine O'Hara, Kevin's mother in 'Home Alone,' dies at 71

Published by Carlos Dominguez 30 de enero, 2026

Canadian actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara has died at 71, ABC News reported.

The performer developed an extensive career in film and television, with notable performances in films such as Beetlejuice, Home Alone and, most recently, in the Apple TV+ satire about Hollywood titled The Studio.

In recent years, O'Hara received widespread praise and an award Emmy for her acclaimed role as the flamboyant Moira Rose on the CBC series Schitt's Creek.

Throughout her career, the actress became known for combining emotion and humor, delivering performances that were both funny and deeply human.

ABC News has not yet released additional details surrounding her death.