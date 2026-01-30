A new winter storm will hit the weekend after heavy snowfalls

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de enero, 2026

Another wave of arctic air is expected to hit much of the country in the coming days, as efforts continue to clear snow from last weekend's mega winter storm.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) said a significant storm could generate more heavy snow in the southeastern part of the country, due to polar winds that will rush from the Northern Great Plains through the Midwest and up the Gulf Coast.

Scientists suggest the storm is related to a disruption of the polar vortex, a cold air mass that usually circulates above the North Pole. Minimum temperatures could break records, especially in Florida, said the NWS, which warned of the impact on the most vulnerable populations and the agricultural industry.

The new cold front comes days after a major winter storm that, according to official and local media reports, caused the death of more than 100 people, covering territories from New Mexico (southwest) to Maine (northeast) with snow and freezing rain.

In the southern part of the country, hundreds of miles of customers were without power Thursday, according to poweroutage.us, with Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana the hardest-hit states.