Justice Department alleges Chicago gang leader offered $10K bounty to kill CBP officer

Published by MISTY SEVERI 7 de octubre, 2025

Federal officers on Monday arrested a suspected Chicago gang leader who allegedly offered to pay $10,000 to anyone who killed a senior Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officer involved in Operation Midway Blitz.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois charged 37-year-old Juan Espinoza Martinez, who is an alleged leader of the Chicago gang Latin Kings, with one count of murder-for-hire. No court date has been set so far.

A criminal complaint that was unveiled Monday alleged that Martinez sent messages on Snapchat that offered $2,000 for information on the unnamed senior immigration officer and $10,000 "if you take him down," Fox News reported.

The threat is an example of why the Justice Department is focused on curbing gang violence

The messages also included an alleged photograph of the designated target. The officer appeared to be targeted over a shooting on Saturday in Chicago's Brighton Park, which involved police and Border Patrol officers. The leader allegedly sent gang members to the area to defend Latin Kings territory, a source told law enforcement.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the threat is an example of why the Justice Department is focused on curbing gang violence.

Taking back every neighborhood and street corner from violent thugs and criminal gangs

"Placing a bounty on the head of a federal officer is an attack on the rule of law and on every American who depends on law enforcement to keep them safe," Blanche said in a statement. "This case is exactly what we mean when we say Take Back America — taking back every neighborhood and street corner from violent thugs and criminal gangs and r eturning them to the law-abiding members of our communities."

The Trump administration is sending National Guard troops to Chicago to help bring down the city's high crime rates.

