The Fight for Chicago: Mayor Brandon Johnson creates 'ICE Free Zones' and sues the administration

Published by Santiago Ospital 6 de octubre, 2025

At a combative news conference, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson ordered the creation of "ICE Free Zones" with the goal of "reining in this out-of-control administration." Minutes later, his office and that of state Governor J.B. Pritzker challenged the National Guard deployment in court.

The executive order initialed by Johnson bans access by federal immigration authorities to establishments in the city. These will feature the following sign, according to Fox: "This property is owned and/or controlled by the City of Chicago. It may not be used for civil immigration enforcement, including as a: Staging area, processing location or operations base."

The Democratic mayor explained that private businesses that so desire may join the initiative, creating "a broad civic shield." "If Congress will not check this administration, then Chicago will."

The administration's rapid response communications team lambasted the initiative, "This is SICK. He is aiding and abetting criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, traffickers, and gang bangers."

Legal action against National Guard deployment



Also Monday, Chicago and Illinois sued the administration's attempt to send National Guardsmen to the state. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had signed an order mobilizing hundreds of Texas and Illinois National Guard members in the last few hours.

"The American people, regardless of where they reside, should not live under the threat of occupation by the United States military," the lawsuit reads. "Particularly not simply because their city or state leadership has fallen out of a president’s favor."

The plaintiffs asserted that the measure infringed on the state's "sovereignty and right to self-governance." It would, they claimed, create "more unrest" and "economic harm." Their goal is an immediate and permanent blockade.

Abbott backs sending National Guards



In response to a post by J.B. Pritzker, in which he dubbed the move "Trump's Invasion," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he "fully" authorized for the president to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard.

"You can either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let Texas Guard do it," Abbott wrote. "No Guard can match the training, skill, and expertise of the Texas National Guard."