Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de enero, 2026

Don Lemon was released after being arrested and charged with violation of civil rightsprotected by the Constitution and the FACE Act. Minutes later, the CNN expert journalist assured that he was unjustly detained, that he would not be silenced and that he is living a key moment for the media to "hold those in power accountable."

Lemon was arrested on Thursday night for an episode that occurred last January 18 at theCities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. On that day, the journalist participated in an event where a group of demonstrators against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) broke into the church in the middle of a religious service, interrupting the ceremony and confronting those present.

According to the federal indictment, Lemon entered the building and stood with the protesters while live-streaming the incident, which they interpreted as possible collusion with them. He was arrested overnight in Los Angeles, while another freelance journalist and two protesters were arrested in Minnesota.

"I will not stop now. In fact, there is no more important time than right now, this very moment for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable. Again, I will not stop now. I will not stop ever," the journalist said.

"Last night, the DOJ sent a team of federal agents to arrest me in the middle of the night for something that I've been doing for the last 30 years, and that is covering the news. The First Amendment of the Constitution protects that work for me and for countless of other journalists who do what I do. I stand with all of them, and I will not be silenced. I look forward to my day in court," he added.

According to the federal indictment, the journalist allegedly conspired to interfere with constitutionally protected rights in violation of the FACE Act. This legislation was passed in 1994 and signed by President Bill Clinton. It prohibits the use of force, threat of force or physical blockade to interfere with access to or provision of reproductive health services and the right of individuals to exercise their right of religious worship in a place of worship, e.g. a church.

However, Lemon claimed he was only in St. Paul doing his job as a journalist, having nothing to do with the protesters. He was released on bailand vowed to continue fighting in court.