Federal agents attacked and cornered by a dozen vehicles in Chicago: Shots fired, one woman injured

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 4 de octubre, 2025

A patrol of federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was attacked and cornered by ten vehicles Saturday in Broadview, west of Chicago, in an altercation that ended with one woman injured and defensive gunfire by law enforcement officials.

According to DHS, the officers were conducting a routine patrol when a group of vehicles rammed them and blocked their movement, leaving them trapped and exposed. "Our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars," denounced Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the department. "Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds."

The armed woman, whose identity was not yet released, was listed in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intelligence bulletin for allegedly spreading agents' personal information and inciting violence on social media.

"The armed woman was named in a @CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s fuck those mother fuckers up, don’t let them take anyone'," McLaughlin added.

DHS confirmed that no agents were "seriously injured" during the assault and called the event "an evolving situation."

Also, McLaughlin charged that the Chicago Police Department abandoned the scene of the shooting and "refuses to assist us in securing the area."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also addressed the attack and ordered immediate reinforcements in the area. "Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon. I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way. If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them," Noem wrote on X.

In another post, the secretary called for support for immigration agents. "Our brave men and women of law enforcement are being targeted and attacked by violent anarchists who seek to tear down America. I want each and every member of law enforcement to know this: President Trump and I have your backs. Stand with ICE as they continue to protect and defend our homeland."

The attack occurred near the ICE detention and processing center in Broadview, the epicenter of recent protests linked to Operation Midway Blitz, the federal campaign that seeks to detain immigrants with criminal records residing illegally in the country and dismantle criminal networks protected by "sanctuary city" policies, such as Chicago.

Pritzker accuses Trump of 'militarizing' crisis

Hours after the incident, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker accused the Trump administration of trying to "militarize" the situation and refused to mobilize the state's National Guard.

"This morning, the Trump Administration’s Department of War gave me an ultimatum: call up your troops, or we will. It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will," the Democratic leader said in a statement.

Pritzker assured that the White House intends to federalize 300 members of the Illinois National Guard, accused DHS of using "chemical agents near an elementary school" and argued that state and local forces are coordinated to ensure public safety "and to protect people’s ability to peacefully exercise their constitutional rights."

"I will not call up our National Guard to further Trump’s acts of aggression against our people," concluded the governor, who is under questioning after the attack in Chicago against DHS officials.