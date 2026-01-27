Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de enero, 2026

The first lady, Melania Trump, made an unusual political intervention Tuesday by calling for "unity" after federal agents killed two people during immigration raids in Minneapolis.

"We need to unify. I'm calling for unity," Melania told "Fox and Friends" when asked for her message about the shootings and the protests in Minneapolis.

The first lady maintained that "I'm against the violence, so please, if we protest, protest in peace, and we need to unify in these times."

The first lady's comments came as President Donald Trump publicly calls on Democratic governors and mayors to officially collaborate with his administration on implementing federal immigration laws in an attempt to dissipate tensions.

The message, released on his social media, was directed primarily to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, although it also included a call to all state and municipal Democratic leaders across the country.

"Democrat Politicians must partner with the Federal Government to protect American Citizens in the rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens in our Country," the president argued.