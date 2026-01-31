Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, plans to leave his post at the end of the year

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de enero, 2026

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, plans to step down at the end of the year. So reported The Wall Street Journal after speaking with sources familiar with the 74-year-old executive's plans. Iger held the post on two different occasions, first from 2005 and 2020 and then from 2023 to the present.

According to the cited media outlet, Disney's board of directors will meet next week in Burbank, California, to vote for a new CEO.

"In private conversations over the last few months, Iger has told people close to him that he is ready to move on from the grind of being CEO and was frustrated by conflicts at Disney’s ABC network over the brief suspension of late night Jimmy Kimmel, people who have spoken with him said," the WSJ reported.

In turn, Iger reportedly told some close associates about his desire to devote more time and energy to other matters. For example, he would like to work more alongside his wife, Willow Bay, who serves as dean of USC's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and be more involved with Angel City FC, the women's soccer team they acquired in 2024.

Iger is expected to remain as CEO for several months after the company announces his successor, whom he will advise in the transition period. In turn, once outside of leadership, he could retain a seat on both the board and the company.

As for Iger's successor, the WSJ specified that the race would have centered on two candidates: "Josh D’Amaro, who oversees theme parks, consumer products and video games, and Dana Walden, a veteran television executive who co-chairs Disney’s entertainment business, including streaming."