Joe Rogan warns that anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis are not 'organic' and are 'coordinated'
"Why riots only in Minneapolis and why riots in the place where there is an ungodly amount of fraud that has been discovered," the podcaster wondered.
In the most recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host reignited a political debate by suggesting that protests and riots against ICE in Minneapolis are not a spontaneous movement, but part of a "coordinated" operation that he says has diverted public attention from the fraud scandal that recently rocked the state of Minnesota.
During his interview with Andrew Wilson, host of The Crucible and owner of its online partner school, Debate University, Rogan said that "there´s a lot of people who don't understand what's going on," suggesting that the coincidence between the two events might not be coincidental.
According to Rogan, "instantaneously afterwards [the riots], the narrative completely changes." In his opinion, "everybody forgets about the fraud" and now "all anybody cares about is ICE, and fascists and Nazis."
A "color revolution"
During the episode, the podcaster described what is happening in Minneapolis as a "color revolution," a term that has historically been used to refer to organized protest movements that seek to generate political instability in a country.
According to Rogan, what is being observed in the city "is a very coordinated thing." Although he did not present conclusive evidence, he did mention elements that, in his opinion, point to a structure behind the mobilizations.
"The idea that this is an organic protest, that these riots are organic, is nonsense," Rogan said, citing Signal chats from ICE Watch that revealed coordinated efforts to track down federal immigration agents.
Joe Rogan defends ICE
The comment comes after a federal agent shot and killed Renee Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis activist, after interfering with an immigration raid.
Rogan said coverage about ICE focuses more on wrongful detainers and Good's death than on the thousands of violent criminals that agents are arresting.
"With the ICE thing, what you’re only seeing and you’re hearing about — American citizens that have been arrested, the lady that got shot, you’re seeing all these negative. What you’re not hearing about is the number of violent criminals that they’ve caught. And it’s a lot. It’s in the thousands," Rogan said.