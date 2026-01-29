Joe Rogan warns that anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis are not 'organic' and are 'coordinated'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de enero, 2026

In the most recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host reignited a political debate by suggesting that protests and riots against ICE in Minneapolis are not a spontaneous movement, but part of a "coordinated" operation that he says has diverted public attention from the fraud scandal that recently rocked the state of Minnesota.

During his interview with Andrew Wilson, host of The Crucible and owner of its online partner school, Debate University, Rogan said that "there´s a lot of people who don't understand what's going on," suggesting that the coincidence between the two events might not be coincidental.

"Why riots only in Minneapolis and why riots in the place where there is an ungodly amount of fraud that has been discovered," the podcaster wondered.

According to Rogan, "instantaneously afterwards [the riots], the narrative completely changes." In his opinion, "everybody forgets about the fraud" and now "all anybody cares about is ICE, and fascists and Nazis."

A "color revolution"

During the episode, the podcaster described what is happening in Minneapolis as a "color revolution," a term that has historically been used to refer to organized protest movements that seek to generate political instability in a country.

According to Rogan, what is being observed in the city "is a very coordinated thing." Although he did not present conclusive evidence, he did mention elements that, in his opinion, point to a structure behind the mobilizations.

"The idea that this is an organic protest, that these riots are organic, is nonsense," Rogan said, citing Signal chats from ICE Watch that revealed coordinated efforts to track down federal immigration agents.