Alexis Ortega, Hispanic voice of Spiderman, has died

Published by Israel Duro 27 de enero, 2026

The young Mexican voice actor Alexis Rodríguez, the Hispanic voice of Spiderman, among other outstanding works, passed away at the age of 38. The sad news was confirmed by the anime platform Funianime, with which Ortega collaborated, through an official statement of condolences to the family. So far, the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Considered by critics as one of the great promises of Mexican dubbing, experts highlighted his large repertoire, which allowed him to voice dramatic protagonists and serious characters as well as eccentric and comic roles.

In addition, his popularity is even greater among young people as he has been the voice of well-known protagonists of video games and most popular anime in recent years, in addition to being the voice of Spiderman (Tom Holland) from Captain America: Civil War to Infinity War.

Anime and video game protagonists

In addition, he played Tobio Kageyama, the prodigious and temperamental setter in the popular volleyball anime Haikyuu!!! In the world of video games, he was responsible for bringing to life Inosuke Hashibira, the savage, boar-masked demon hunter in the video game Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles; to Zenkichi Hasegawa, Wolf in Persona 5 Strikers. His voice also made his mark in the Final Fantasy VII remake.

He was also the voice of different characters in the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, where he demonstrated his ability to adapt to live actions.