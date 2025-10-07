Democratic stalemate continues: Senate halts government funding for a fifth time

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 6 de octubre, 2025

The Senate Democratic minority blocked, for the fifth consecutive time, a Republican bill that sought to fund the government and end the federal shutdown, which is about to enter its seventh consecutive day.

The vote, which ended 52 to 42 in favor, thwarted the White House's attempt, which opened the door to potential negotiations through President Donald Trump.

Republicans, led by Majority Leader John Thune, still need at least 60 votes to overcome the filibustering, a parliamentary maneuver that requires a three-fifths qualified majority to move forward with any funding bill. However, Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, remained mostly united in their refusal, with their support contingent on extending Obamacare subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

So far, Republicans only managed to get three dissident senators to break ranks: John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) and Angus King (I-Maine), the latter an independent who usually votes with the Democratic bloc.

On the Republican side, Libertarian Rand Paul (Kentucky) was the only one to oppose his own party, maintaining his rejection of the temporary spending measures by denouncing, once again alone, the high public debt.

The Republican-driven bill sought to keep federal agencies operational until November 21, without introducing major changes to current spending levels. Democrats, however, flatly rejected any effort on the grounds that the legislation does not address the renewal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, nor does it reverse modifications to the Medicaid program payment and eligibility rules included in the last budget bill signed by Trump.

The Democratic position has, so far, prevented any progress in the Senate and has kept the government unfunded since October 1. Schumer insists he will not support a "clean" resolution without guarantees on healthcare subsidies, while the Republican majority argues that the issue should be discussed after the government is reopened.

"The only reason the government is shut down is because Democrats refused to accept a clean, nonpartisan funding extension," Thune said from the floor.

Meanwhile, President Trump reiterated from the Oval Office that he is willing to negotiate a healthcare deal with Democrats, but demanded that, before any negotiations, the government be allowed to reopen.

"I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, the government shutdown is already affecting some essential services and federal aid programs. The most recent polls show that 65% of Americans, including 40% of Democratic voters, believe their party should accept the stopgap resolution at current spending levels, even without extending Obamacare subsidies.

Nonetheless, Schumer seems determined to maintain pressure on the Trump administration until a political concession is achieved that would bolster the Democratic healthcare agenda heading into the midterms.