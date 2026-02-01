Barca triumph at Elche to extend Liga lead

Published by Víctor Mendoza 31 de enero, 2026

(AFP) Barcelona eased to a 3-1 win at Elche to move four points clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday, with goals from Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford.

Hansi Flick's side created several more clear chances in an entertaining clash but the woodwork and some profligate finishing stopped them from securing a far bigger victory.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Real Madrid, second, host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday aiming to restore the gap back to one point.

Elche, 12th, have impressed this season and created good chances of their own at the Martinez Valero stadium, but Barca were too strong for them, even though they did not take all their chances.

"We got three more points and we're still growing as a team, which is very important because we still have not reached our top level I think," Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong told Movistar.

"Normally we have players who finish very well, maybe in a game you miss your chances, but the important thing is that we're generating them."

Teenage star Yamal opened the scoring after six minutes after Dani Olmo sent him through on goal.

The 18-year-old coolly rounded goalkeeper Inaki Pena, a former Barca player, and slotted home. Olmo came close to doubling Barca's lead but clipped the top of the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the box.

After a groin issue troubled Yamal during the first half of the campaign, in recent weeks he has returned to his top level.

Elche equalised with a well-worked move to get Alvaro Rodriguez in behind Barca's high line and he fired past Joan Garcia.

Torres should have restored the Catalans' advantage but, in a comical moment, hit the crossbar from point blank range and then immediately diverted the rebound against the post.

The Spain international made amends by smashing home after fine work by De Jong, who drew Pena out and then found Torres, who was left with the simple task of finishing.

Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Torres all spurned good chances for more goals as Barca created danger at will, with Elche coach Eder Sarabia, a former Barca assistant under Quique Setien, sticking with his open style.

"Normally teams sit deep against us but Elche are a brave team, they play well and like this it's more fun for people to watch," added De Jong.

Rashford was also guilty of missing a good chance after he came on for Raphinha at half-time, curling past the post as he ran through.

The English winger, on loan from Manchester United, did score Barca's third, his 10th of the season across all competitions, after Yamal's cross was blocked and fell nicely to him.