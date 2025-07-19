38 defendants plead guilty to stealing $250 million in Minnesota infant feeding mega-scam

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 18 de julio, 2025

Thirty-eight people have already pleaded guilty for their involvement in one of the largest scams against public funds on record during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox News Digital reported.

The case, which occurred in Minnesota, involved the theft of $250 million that was to be used to feed vulnerable children through a federal child nutrition program.

At issue is the fraudulent scheme known as "Feeding Our Future", in which dozens of defendants falsified invoices, attendance records and reports of meals supposedly distributed from hundreds of feeding centers that, in reality, never operated or barely served food to children during the pandemic.

The millions of dollars instead were diverted to buy mansions, luxury cars, and fund extravagant lifestyles, FBI Director Kash Patel said. He also called the case one of the most outrageous on record in the country.

"Stealing over $250 million from hungry kids during a pandemic to fund mansions and luxury cars is as shameless as it gets," Patel said. "I’m proud of the FBI and our partners for dismantling this web of corruption, holding dozens accountable, and sending a clear message: if you exploit the most vulnerable, we will find you and bring you to justice."

In total, 70 people have been formally charged. Of all those charged, 38 have already pleaded guilty, while more than a dozen await trial. The next court trial is scheduled for August 11.

According to authorities, the scam was facilitated by the Department of Agriculture's loosening of controls during the pandemic, which allowed non-school organizations to access funds without meeting common standards. According to court documents, nearly 300 distribution centers were artificially created to steal taxpayer money.

FBI Minnesota special agent Alvin Winston told Fox News that the case erodes Americans' trust in law enforcement.

"The egregious fraud unveiled in the 'Feeding our Future' case epitomizes a profound betrayal of public trust. These individuals misappropriated hundreds of millions in federal funds intended to nourish vulnerable children during a time of crisis, redirecting those resources into luxury homes, high-end vehicles, and extravagant lifestyles while families faced hardship."

The case is generating legislative reforms in the state of Minnesota and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities believe further indictments will be made in the coming weeks.