A leak, thousands evacuated, a lawsuit and fears of an explosion: The chemical crisis in Garden Grove, California

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de mayo, 2026

Authorities in California reported Sunday that they detected a crack in a damaged tank containing toxic chemicals, a situation that could help lower internal pressure and reduce the risk of explosion.

The incident began on Friday, when a tank storing approximately 26,000 liters of methyl methacrylate developed a leak. This substance is a flammable liquid used in the manufacture of plastics.

The emergency forced the evacuation of about 40,000 residents in the Garden Grove area of Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles. The affected area is about five miles from Disneyland.

According to authorities, the leak caused the release of gases over a densely populated area. Overnight Saturday into Sunday, firefighters identified a possible crack in the tank, which could reduce some of the pressure inside, TJ McGovern, local fire chief, explained in a video message.

"We have seen reports claiming there are multiple cracks on the tank. To clarify, there is one known crack on the tank. There is also peeling of the weather stripping on the exterior, but this is not an additional crack. There is currently no active leak, and continuous live," firefighters detailed.

On Saturday, emergency crews noticed that the tank was increasing in temperature, raising concerns about a possible large explosion. Since then, firefighters have worked to cool the structure with water.

Class action lawsuit filed



The legal action was filed Saturday by The X-Law Group and Presidio Law Firm amid the chemical crisis affecting Garden Grove, where a tank containing a toxic chemical remains at risk of leaking or exploding, officials have said.



"That we know of, instances like this are extremely rare, especially when you talk about a situation involving a facility that is in a residential neighborhood," said Filippo Marchino, an attorney and founder of The X-Law Group, in remarks reviewed by Now, the emergency also faces a newly filed class-action lawsuit.The legal action was filed Saturday by The X-Law Group and Presidio Law Firm amid the chemical crisis affecting Garden Grove, where a tank containing a toxic chemical remains at risk of leaking or exploding, officials have said."That we know of, instances like this are extremely rare, especially when you talk about a situation involving a facility that is in a residential neighborhood," said Filippo Marchino, an attorney and founder of The X-Law Group, in remarks reviewed by Fox 11.

Evacuation of the area

Fearing an explosion accompanied by toxic smoke emissions, authorities on Friday ordered the precautionary evacuation of residents within the risk perimeter.

As of this Sunday, evacuees had not yet received authorization to return to their homes. Authorities set up shelters to assist the displaced.

So far no people have been reported injured and authorities have not yet reported the source of the leak.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, methyl methacrylate can cause irritation to human skin, eyes and mucous membranes.