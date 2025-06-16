Minnesota authorities arrested the prime suspect in the shooting of local lawmakers

Published by Joaquín NúñezSantiago Ospital 16 de junio, 2025

Authorities in Minnesota have arrested Vance Luther Boelter, the prime suspect in the shooting of local lawmakers, according to two law enforcement sources who spoke to the Associated Press. His capture ends a nearly two-day manhunt. Boelter had evaded authorities early Saturday morning.

Boelter’s fatal victims were State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband. Meanwhile, State Senator John Hoffman and his wife remain in stable condition after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning.

"The arrest was confirmed to The Associated Press by law enforcement officials were who were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity," they reported via the news outlet.

Minutes after the arrest was confirmed, Governor Tim Walz held a press conference.

"Good evening. After a two-day manhunt, two sleepless nights, law enforcement have apprehended Vance Bolter. That's 48 hours that law enforcement was involved in a complex and dangerous manhunt. They spent Father's Day away from their families to deliver justice for Melissa and Mark Hortman and their children who spent this Father's Day alone. To the law enforcement who stand here and the hundreds who were involved in this, the state of Minnesota owes you a deep debt of gratitude. Thank you. You ran towards the danger and you served the state of Minnesota," the Democrat said.

"To Melissa and Mark's family, we cannot fathom your pain and the grief that you're going through. We'll take solace in the memory and the work that Melissa did, and you can rest assured that we will put every ounce of effort that the state of Minnesota has to make sure that justice is served and the individual responsible for this serves the time for the unspeakable act. Our state grieves with you," Walz added.

Boelter, 57, is the primary suspect in the shootings of both families. Local police confronted him at the Hortman residence around 3:35 a.m., where they found a police van with its emergency lights activated. He is believed to have been dressed as a police officer at the time of the attacks.

At the same time, officers confiscated several writings found inside the vehicle, which listed the names of potential future targets. The list, containing approximately 50 names, included local officials, activists, and others.

According to The New York Post, the suspect "was twice appointed to posts by Democratic governors, serving on the Workforce Development Board in 2016 under then-Gov. Mark Dayton, and appointed by Walz in 2019 to serve a four-year stint on the Workforce Development Board." That latter appointment expired in 2023.

Surveillance cameras, police witnesses and a list with more officials



Boelter will face two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office criminal complaint released by local media outlet The Minnesota Star Tribune. It was written prior to his capture, but because he was still at large it was kept under wraps.

The document states that both the suspect's arrival and departure from the Hoffman home was captured on security cameras, and that, "The defendant knocked on the door and announced himself as a police officer before entering the house and shooting victims."

In addition, it claims that, at the other crime scene, police officers saw "through the open door of the home" how he shot at lawmaker Hortman's husband. "Police exchanged gunfire with the defendant, who fled inside the residence before escaping the area," it also details how upon entering the house, they found the deceased couple.

According to him, "a person familiar" with Boelter identified him as the same person who appeared on the security cameras. When they searched a vehicle registered in his name, they found three AK-47 assault rifles and a pistol, as well as a list with names and addresses of other public officials. Although the document does not go into detail, experts maintain that it could be a list of other possible victims.

Access the full criminal complaint, collected by The Minnesota Star Tribune:

He will appear in court for the first time this Monday after noon, local time.