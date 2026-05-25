Memorial Day 2026: what it commemorates, origins and real history

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de mayo, 2026

Every last Monday in May, millions of Americans hang the flag at half-staff, visit cemeteries and participate in parades. For many, especially those who did not grow up in United States, Memorial Day may simply seem like the unofficial start of summer, with barbecues, store sales and packed beaches. But behind the fireworks and days off lies a deep history of sacrifice, pain and collective memory.

The real meaning: it's not just a holiday

Memorial Day pays tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who died while serving their country. On this day, the focus is on those who sadly did not come home. For those who were able to return, with visible or invisible wounds, there is Veterans Day.

Originally called Decoration Day, it came into being just after the Civil War, the bloodiest conflict in the country's history. An estimated 620,000 soldiers died, which back then equaled nearly 2% of the country's population.

Where exactly did it come from?

On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, issued an order for May 30 to decorate the graves of the fallen across the country. On that day, more than 5,000 people participated in the Arlington National Cemetery.

Eventually, after World War I, the tribute was extended to all U.S. servicemen killed in any conflict. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which changed the date of Memorial Day observance to the last Monday in May. This change went into effect in 1971, creating a three-day long weekend.

In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared Waterloo, New York, as the official birthplace of the tradition, although the historical debate continues.

How is Memorial Day 2026 being observed across the United States today?



Flags at half-staff until noon.

until noon. National Moment of Remembrance : at 3:00 p.m., a moment of silence is observed nationwide.

: at 3:00 p.m., a moment of silence is observed nationwide. Ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery , with speeches by the president or vice president and the laying of wreaths.

, with speeches by the president or vice president and the laying of wreaths. Parades, concerts and visits to memorials.

Many families go to cemeteries to clean graves and leave flowers, especially red poppies, a traditional symbol of the fallen. It is a day to reflect on the real cost of freedom. More than 1.3 million U.S. military personnel have died in combat over the course of the country's history. This Monday, May 25, 2026, the commemoration combines solemnity and celebration:

The National Moment of Remembrance: How the 3:00 pm pause was born

In 2000, the Congress passed the National Moment of Remembrance Act, signed by President Bill Clinton on December 28. This law officially established the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 pm local time on Memorial Day, inviting all Americans to pause for one minute of silence to honor military members who died in service.

The initiative arose with the aim of recovering the true meaning of Memorial Day, which over the years had become more of a summer holiday than a day of solemn remembrance. Thanks to this law, a White House Commission was also created to promote and coordinate commemorative activities throughout the country.

Permanent Day of Prayer for Peace: Trump's proclamation in 2025

In his presidential proclamation of Memorial Day 2025, President Donald Trump officially declared that day as "Prayer for Permanent Peace Day." Following a 1950 joint resolution of Congress, Trump invited all Americans to join in prayer at 11:00 am local time, asking God for "comfort for the families of the fallen, protection for those who serve, and lasting peace in the world." This initiative reinforces the spiritual and reflective nature of Memorial Day, beyond the celebrations.