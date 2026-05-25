Actor Stewart McLean's death investigated as a homicide after missing for a week

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de mayo, 2026

Canadian actor Stewart McLean, known for his appearances in series such as "Virgin River" and "Arrow," was found dead in Lions Bay, British Columbia, following several days missing. Canadian authorities are investigating the case as a possible homicide.

McLean, 45, was last seen May 15 at his residence in Lions Bay, a community about 19 miles north of Vancouver. The missing persons report was filed May 18 with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which launched an emergency search.

"On May 18, 2026, Squamish RCMP received a missing person report after Stewart McLean had not been seen since May 15, 2026. It was reported that he was last seen at his residence in Lions Bay," police explained in a statement.

Days later, authorities located his remains in the Lions Bay area, and the case was turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) after investigators found clues pointing to a possible violent death.

"We are pursuing all available leads as we work to find answers for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. McLean" said Esther Tupper, a spokeswoman for the IHIT.