Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 25 de mayo, 2026

The succession landscape within the MAGA movement ahead of the 2028 election has entered a phase of deep uncertainty. According to an exclusive report published by the British newspaper Daily Mail, Vice President JD Vance isevaluating the possibility of resigning from a future presidential candidacy.

The consideration of this tactical withdrawal arisesat a time of internal readjustments in the cabinet, where the thesis of military prudence in the Middle East has lost ground in the face of a much more active and forceful deterrence posture.

Sources in the government environment point out that Vance has been significantly isolated in the west wing following the recent resignation of Tulsi Gabbard, whose departure joined the resignation in March of Joe Kent, another of his key allies in the opposition to a comprehensive war escalation.

With this scenario, the vice president faces a complex domestic political ecosystem as his natural competitors consolidate their influence in the Oval Office.

The clash of visions on international strategy.

The origin of the internal discrepancies roots in the management of the crisis with the Iranian regime. While secretaries of state with a high initiative profile such as Marco Rubio gain unprecedented prominence in strategic planning, Vance's proposals based on a diplomacy of containment have collided with the current approach of the Executive.

During the onset of tensions in February, the vice president quietly urged prioritizing punitive and limited attacks over large-scale operations, warning of the risk of human costs and regional chaos.

The differences in judgment were acknowledged by the president himself publicly, admitting that his running mate was "perhaps less enthusiastic" at the outset of hostilities and "philosophically a little different" regarding intervention decisions.

A White House insider described the dynamic by noting that, in the face of those who prefer to talk softly and carry a big stick, the current presidential leadership opts to speak out forcefully and mobilize all the firepower necessary to neutralize globalist threats.

Faced with the wear and tear of managing a protracted conflict, inside sources suggest that temporarily stepping away from the 2028 contestwould allow Vance to avoid the political cost of recent executive decisions.

At 41, some advisers cconsider it viable for him to place his figure on the sidelines for the next cycleto re-emerge in the future with a renewed platform.

The dilemma of timing and the window of opportunity.

The possibility of stepping aside does not generate unanimous consensus among the vice president's ranks. Sources close to his strategic team warned the Daily Mail about the existential risks of dropping out of the race prematurely.

Those advocating maintaining the candidacy argue that the viability space to reach the presidencyis extremely narrow and that if the momentum of the current office is not seized, the window is unlikely to reopen.

An attempt to run for the 2032 or 2036 cycles would force Vance to maintain public relevance for nearly a decade out of the early institutional spotlight.

Recent electoral history demonstrates that contesting the nomination against a sitting president or attempting to regain leadership from the plain is extremely complexin the face of the constant emergence of new figures on the conservative political spectrum.

Official denial from the vice presidency.

The official response from the vice president's office was not long in coming in the face of the repercussions of the international report. A spokesman for JD Vance categorically disqualified the affirmations published by the British newspaper, asserting that the constructed narrative lacks real support.

"This story is just a flimsy compilation from completely illegitimate sources who have no idea what they are talking about," the vice presidential representative asserted.